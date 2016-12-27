January 2017 Church News

January 1

First United Methodist Church Sunday New Years Day Worship Service at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary. One special combined service in the Sanctuary, to start the 2017 New Year off together. Rev. John Hicks, pastor.

January 2

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

January 3

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Harvest Christian Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

January 4

Tri-County Ministries offers counseling at Harvest Christian Center on Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

January 4, 18

First Presbyterian Church will host EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at 850-997-2252, or go to eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, pastor.

January 5

Community Prayer Breakfast is held from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first Thursday morning of each month at a different location with a guest speaker and program. Come and bring a friend. For more information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at 850-997-5705 or 850-933-5567. The January meeting will be held at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with Guest Speaker Mary Madison.

January 11

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday in the back room of the Brick House Eatery. For more information, contact Pastor John Hicks at monticelloministry@aol.com.

January 19

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice.org or 850-878-5310.

January 20

One Church One Child Circuit 2 of the Northwest Region will host its first 'Black Tie Gala' fundraising event on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. The purpose of this Friday evening gala is to raise awareness for foster care and adoptions, and to honor foster and adoptive parents and families. One Church One Child of Florida seeks good homes for children in Florida. The event will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee. There will be a live band, a silent auction, a special program, and dinner. For more information and sponsorship call 888-283-0886 or gala2017@ococfl.org.

January 23

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc., a non-profit organization, extends a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Any questions or comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at 850-386-2778 or visit www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at 850-997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free monthly program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, pastor.

January 27

Food Share distribution at Christ Episcopal Church from 9 to 11 a.m. usually on the last Friday of each month at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, pastor.

Related