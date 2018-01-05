January Church Notes

"I say unto you, Three Days."

January 6

Saints Tabernacle Church of God in Unity will host a Candle Light Solo Service at 7 p.m. on Saturday, at 655 South Railroad Street. All soloists are welcome to join the evening service. For more information contact Mother Minnie Greene at 850-997-3033 or 850-590-4090. Elder Christopher Stevens, Sr. Pastor.

January 8

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

January 9

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet on the second Tuesday at the Brick House Eatery at 8 a.m. to discuss upcoming community events. Churches and community are stronger when they cooperate and meet together. Rev. Sean Vickers, FBC pastor.

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For information call 850-251-0278. Pastor Marvin Graham.

January 10-12

Faith & Worship Ministries will hold a 'Revival Reinvented' for three nights only, with Revivalist Pastor Kevin Williams at 7 p.m. every night. All are invited to arrive with five! Rev. Ronald Rackley, overseer and visionary. Minister Kookie Rackley, elder and elect lady. For more information call 850-491-5077. This is a GOD-ordained event; bring a friend.

January 10

Tri-County Ministries offers counseling at Harvest Center on Wednesday at 5 p.m. For information call 850-212-7669. Pastor Marvin Graham.

January 11

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

January 13

Tri-County Ministries will host a Second Harvest giveaway on the second Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For information call 850-212-7669. Pastor Marvin Graham.

January 17

First Presbyterian Church hosts EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at 850-997-2252, or go to eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, pastor.

January 18

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice. org or 850-878-5310.

January 21

Indian Springs Baptist Church will host Karen Peck & New River on Sunday at 6 p.m. No tickets are required and a love offering will be taken For more information call 850-893-5296 or go to www.indianspringsbaptistchurch.com

January 22

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization extending a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Questions and comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at 850-386-2778 or visit www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at 850-997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, pastor.

January 26

Christ Episcopal Church Food Share distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. usually on the last Friday at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, pastor.

January 26, 27

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at 850-997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at 850-997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, NBAMEC pastor.

