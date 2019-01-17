January circuit court, felony docket

Davonte Clark, 22, admits to violation of probation as part of a negotiated deal with the state. The violation derives from his failure to abide by all the conditions of his probation, which stems from four charges of armed robbery with a firearm dating from March 2013.

The judge adjudicates Clark guilty and reinstates the probation with the conditions that he must do a minimum of 10 hours of community service monthly and continue to wear a GPS ankle monitor for the three remaining months of his original probation. The judge warns that if he violates his reinstated probation and the violation is found to be substantial and willful, he can face life imprisonment.

Alonzo Lowell Darity Jr., 19, enters plea of no contest to seven charges on three separate cases as part of a negotiated deal with the state. The charges include burglary of a conveyance while armed, grand theft firearm and grand theft.

The judge adjudicates Darity guilty on all counts and sentences him to four years of probation on all the charges, the probations to run concurrent with each other and the sentence that Darity received in Leon County on different charges.

The judge sentences him to 168 days in jail and credits him for 168 days served. She also orders that he pay restitution in the amount of $3,508.58 on one of the cases and that he not have contact with the victims on two of the other cases. She warns that if he violates his probation, he can receive life imprisonment.

Scott Leslie Thomas, 39, enters plea of no contest to the lesser stipulated offense of simple battery as part of a negotiated agreement with the state. The original charge was felony domestic battery by strangulation.

The judge sentences Thomas to 12 months of probation, with the conditions that he complete a battery intervention program, take drug and alcohol counseling, and have only peaceful contact with his wife.

He is given 96 days credit for time served. Thomas also enters a plea of no contest for violation of probation, which the judge revokes and terminates. The state also drops two misdemeanor charges against Thomas. The judge warns if he violates his new probation, he will serve 11 months and 29 days in the county jail.

Ronald Letrell Black, 46, enters plea of no contest to lesser stipulated offense of possession of paraphernalia as part of negotiated agreement with the state.

The original charge was possession of a controlled substance. Black also enters a plea of no contest to possession of cannabis and driving while license suspended, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The judge sentences him to 12 months of probation with the conditions that he not ingest alcohol or illegal drugs and be subject to random urinalysis. The judge warns that if he violates the probation, he will get 11 months and 29 jails in the county jail.

Gerriett Lakeith Copeland, 47, enters plea of no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon battery as part of negotiated agreement with the state. The judge adjudicates him guilty and sentences him to two years of probation, with the conditions that he do 100 hours of community service, complete a battery intervention program and have no contact with the victim. The judge warns that if he violates his probation, he can face 10 years in prison.

Jabori Jamere Williams, 34, entered plea of no contest to lewd and lascivious conduct and showing obscene material to minor back in August and was sentenced to probation.

He returned to court this week for an amended sentence, prompted by letter to the court from the Department of Corrections. The letter stated that Williams had been sentenced incorrectly because he had not been designated a sex offender. The judge amends the original sentence, designating a Williams a sex offender, meaning that he must register as such and notify authorities whenever he moves.

All others of the numerous cases on the January docket were reset for case management hearings on Feb. 11 or March 11, and a couple were set for trials on Feb. 25-27 and March 25-27.