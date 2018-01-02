Jared Jackson receives Walk-On Award

Debbie Snapp

Florida State University Football Player #87 Jared Jackson is a key contributor on special teams, and continues to make progress as a wide receiver. He appeared in every game in 2017, with seven tackles and a season-high of two special teams tackles against Louisville, with 13 yards on two receptions.

Special teams are units that are on the field during kicking plays. While many players who appear on offensive or defensive squads also play similar roles on special teams (offensive linemen to block, or defensive players to tackle) there are some specialist roles which are unique to the kicking game.

On Wednesday, December 27, after the Seminoles beat the Golden Eagles 42-13, he was invited to the stage as the recipient of the 'Walk On' Award, receiving recognition and a trophy. The award is sponsored by Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar, and is given to the Walk-On Athlete of the Year.

Jackson wasn’t given much of a (football) chance at FSU, or at any college. He had no scholarship offers when he went searching for a college to attend after highschool. He was a long-shot to be on any college football roster. His parents, David and Cathy Demott Jackson, knew he was good at football but maybe not good enough for college football, they thought.

His father is a former Division-I athlete and professional golfer. He says of his son, “We couldn’t get anybody interested. It was very frustrating. Despite his outstanding senior highschool season, which saw him rack up more than 1,200 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on offense and 101 tackles and five interceptions on defense, Jared was not recruited by any major college programs.” (He is a 2013 graduate of Aucilla Christian Academy.)

Not only do walk-ons have to pay their way through school, but they don’t receive many of the amenities that the scholarship players enjoy. And then there are the practices and games. While the highly recruited athletes get every opportunity to earn playing time, the walk-ons typically are an afterthought.

In 2016 this redshirt junior appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. He recorded 11 total tackles, five solo, and set a career-high with three total tackles, two unassisted, against Charleston Southern. He also recorded two tackles against North Carolina State, recorded a tackle in seven games as a leader on the punt and kickoff coverage units, and was recognized for academic success at the end-of-year banquet.

In 2015 Jackson played in seven games and was a big contributor on special teams all season long. He recorded a tackle against Chattanooga in FSU’s regular season home finale. He was was one of three players to be recognized for hard work and performance as an Offensive Scout Team MVP at the end-of-the year banquet.

As this 2017 football season comes to a close, Jackson notes that it's been a remarkable ride. He has his very own national championship ring and has experienced one of the greatest runs in college football history. During his first three years on campus, he saw 29 straight victories, consecutive ACC championships, a College Football Playoff appearance and that 2013 national title.