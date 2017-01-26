Jasicianna Tice wins county s-p-e-l-l-i-n-g b-e-e

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Hy-pot-e-nuse, n. 1. In a right triangle, the side opposite the right angle; 2. The word JCMHS eighth-grader Jasicianna Tice spelled correctly in order to win the countywide spelling bee January 24. Capturing second place was another JCMHS eighth-grader, Monica Campos. In third place was ACA sixth-grader Emma Tharpe.

Tuesday evening, 22 fourth-through-eighth grade contestants from Jefferson County Middle High School and Aucilla Christian Academy gathered onstage at the ACA auditorium as parents, friends and teachers watched from the audience. ACA Principal Richard Finlayson welcomed everyone, Elementary Faculty Director Debbie Love explained the rules and procedures, and Jennifer Falk, the pronouncer, spoke a few words of encouragement and advice to the students, and then began the first round.

Judges for the evening were Kirk Reams, Jefferson County Clerk of Court, and Allen Vanerson, FAMU 4-H Program Assistant, Jefferson County Extension Service.

Finlayson congratulated the three young ladies and “distributed the hardware” (presented the trophies for first, second and third place, provided by Capital City Bank). Additionally, each winner received a monetary award provided by FMB Bank: $50 for third place to Tharpe, $75 for second place to Campos and $100 to first place winner and champion Tice.

As the overall champion, Tice will go on to compete in the Tallahassee Democrat Big Bend Regional Spelling Bee, set for February 18, 2017, in Tallahassee.