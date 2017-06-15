JCHS Class of 1977 40th Reunion reflects on ‘The Way They Were’



Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The weekend of June 2 - 4 was a reflective one for the Jefferson County High School Class of 1977, as they celebrated their 40th reunion in the Christ Episcopal Church parish hall on North Cherry Street in Monticello.

The activities began on Friday evening with a 'The Way We Were' themed 70’s party when classmates rocked their Afros, platform shoes, dashikis, bell bottoms, and other attire popular during their high school years at JCHS.

On Saturday the events began with a 'Day Party Meet & Greet'; reconnecting and reflecting was the theme and goal. Activities included board games, and storytelling with reflections and perspectives on the school and how those days, teachers, students, and experiences shaped the lives and the highways of life the classmates traveled.

Saturday's events culminated with a semi-formal banquet, with 'A Touch of Class.' Classmates enjoyed a delicious meal, memorable music, and an inspirational message by classmate and keynote speaker Gwendolyn 'Mushie' Saffo. The silence during the memorial to those deceased classmates yelled loudly that their voices and presence were sadly missed.

A special presentation during the Saturday evening event was made by the class in the form of a check to the Howard Academy Educational & Recreational Council (HAERC), to help with the Howard Academy Restoration Project. Reunion Committee Member Gwen Saffo said the class wanted to give something back to the community that made such a difference in their lives.

The Class Reunion Weekend ended with a Morning Worship Service, titled 'Because of God’s Grace and Mercy', at Fellowship Baptist Church. Dinner followed with spiritual food and goodbyes 'Until They Meet Again.'