Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Organizers of the Jefferson County High School Class of 1978 will be meeting to discuss the upcoming 40th Class Reunion; and are opening this meeting to other classmates for the planning of this special event.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 10 at the Rev Cafe in downtown Monticello. “Hope to see you there.”

For more information contact Josephine Francis Madry at 850-545-7235 or Kimye Thompson Chaires at 850- 519-2786.