JCI “Keeping It Cozy” with coat donation to JES

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The employees of the Department of Corrections, Jefferson Correctional Institution, have been collecting warm clothing – all the employees pitched in, donating coats, jackets, gloves or cash donations – as part of their “Keeping It Cozy” campaign to ensure that all students at Jefferson Elementary School have warm clothing this winter.

Monday morning, January 23, with the severe weekend weather bringing colder temperatures for the next few days, JCI employees delivered their donations to the Jefferson Elementary School.

“We are so grateful for their support!” said Assistant Principal Elizabeth De Cardenas. “They also helped us earlier this year with school supplies, as well as, helping keep our food pantry stocked to support (the) Backpack Buddies program.”

Several children who were the first to see the bundles and boxes of warm clothing were clearly delighted, as seen in one of the photos.

“We want to thank them (JCI) for their generosity and support!” De Cardenas added.