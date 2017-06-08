JCMHS honors its computer specialist-certified students

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

As the world becomes more and more dependent on digital technology, those with specialized computer skills will be more and more in demand in the labor market.

JCMHS has been offering computer certification courses for the past few years to prepare students for this expanding need, and in a recent certification awards ceremony, recognized those who had passed the difficult exams that tested their abilities to industry standards, and earned certifications in various areas of expertise. Those being honored that day were now qualified for employment in those very same fields.

Almost all of the honorees had earned multiple certifications, listed after their names by numbers as follows: Adobe Dreamweaver (1); Adobe Flash (2); Adobe Illustrator (3); Adobe InDesign (4); Adobe Photoshop (5); Adobe Premiere (6); Visual Design Specialist (7); and Web Design Specialist (8).

The honorees are: Xander Ames (2, 5); Jadica Arnold (3, 4, 6, 7); Miguel Barron (1, 2, 3, 8); Rodreka Beverly (2, 5); Sha’Quiria Broxie (1, 3, 8); Dakota Colvin (1, 3, 8); Heather Crego (1, 3, 8); Jamien Davis (2); Lynecia Dawson (2, 5); Jacari Dean (2, 5); Charlie Ervin (5); Jayshawn Francis (2, 5); Emmerald Graham (5); Clevan Greene (1, 2, 8); Naylisa Harris (2, 5); Alexander Haselden, (2, 5); Andre Hawkins (5); Marquelius Hawkins (2, 5); Tavarris Hayes (5); Jacquezs Hayes (5); Duane Holmes (2); Tyler Howell (1, 5); Evan Ivey (1, 3, 8); Miguel Jimenez (2, 5); Brittany Johnson (2, 5); Chris Jones (2, 5); Jalen Jones (5); Kheica Jones (3, 6); Tamia Kellogg (2, 5); Mia Larry (2, 5); Cindy Le (2, 5); Estela Morales (2, 5); Terrence Mosley (1, 3, 4, 7, 8) Jada Mosley (2, 5); De’londra Nealy (2, 8); Jabriya Oliver (5); Vanessa Pedroso (2, 5); Vladimir Polite (2); Rylee Price (5); Nigeria Reddick (5); Rebekah Richerson (6); Tremelody Robinson (5); Mercedes Sanders (2, 5); Monserrat Santillan-Rodriguez (2, 5); Mont’reze Simmons (2, 5); Omari Sloan (2, 5); Jordan Smith (2, 5); Christian Steen (3, 4, 6, 7); Jamichael Steen (2, 5); Alic Troutman (5); Mark Vinson ((5); Kyshawdre Wade (5); Grant Williams (2, 5); and Deanndra Young (5).

