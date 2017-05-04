JCMHS hosts career fair

Lynette Norris

Remember being in high school and wondering what was out there for you as far as career and educational opportunities?

JCMHS officials hosted a ‘Career Fair’ to bring a lot of that information directly to the students. Organized by Maizy Glen, the event, set up in the gym, provided a forum where local and regional business/technical professionals and representatives of nearby colleges could set up tables and provide literature, talk to students and answer questions. It represented quite a range of possibilities, from the Aveda Institute in Tallahassee, offering training in cosmetology skills and spa services, to healthcare education/certification opportunities, to county emergency services, to manufacturing using the latest technology, to military opportunities, to finding out what happens in the local property appraiser’s office.