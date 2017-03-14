JCMHS’ JROTC announces ‘Cadet of the Month’ for February

Quashawn Hernandez

Every month, Jefferson County Middle High School’s Army JROTC program reward our hard-working cadets by naming one of them “Cadet of the Month.” For February, the Tiger Battalion’s Command and Staff selected a first-year cadet (LET-1) who has worked above and beyond the call of duty in an effort to grow as not only a cadet, but as a citizen of the United States of America: Cadet Private First Class Alexander Haselden.

Cadet PFC Alexander Haselden has played a significant role in both the United States Army’s JROTC classroom and in the 2016 Veterans Parade and the 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. His leadership skills have developed at a significant rate, for he is quick to learn. Above all, he has gained enough knowledge and skills to be able to comfortably lead his fellow cadets. He is the personification of excellence.

This freshman is what right looks like in our outstanding Battalion. For this, Alexander Haselden has earned the title “February 2017 Cadet of the Month.”

Hoooah!

