Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In honor of Black History Month, JCMHS students will present “A Journey Through Time” Friday, February 24, 2017, in the JCMHS Cafeteria. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event is a celebration of the long tradition of African American history and culture, shared through the medium of the performing arts.

The community is cordially invited to attend. The event is free, but donations will be gladly accepted.