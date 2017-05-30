JCMHS presents Spring Concert

Lynette Norris

It wasn’t a long program, consisting of two formal pieces and a Michael Jackson Hit Mix, but JCMHS band director Lonnie Hill, stating that they were going for quality rather than quantity, was pleased with the results.

“They’re an excellent core group of musicians,” he said afterward, adding that it was hard to believe that 90 percent of them had been playing instruments together for less than a year. Some were high school kids, but most of them were in the middle school grades now and he looked forward to seeing what they could do after playing and practicing together for several more years.

That meant getting a strong band program going at JCMHS, with band camp in the summer and all the fundraising that would entail so the kids could attend the camps. There was of course, the element of uncertainty with Somerset taking over the school system, but for the moment, in a spirit of que sera, sera, “I’m going to continue planning as if things will go in my favor,” he said.

Praising the parents and community members who had come out to the concert, he asked for their continued support for the kids, along with another round of applause for them; they had done a lot with only a few short weeks to practice.

The JCMHS Concert Band

OBOE: Mya Trammell

FLUTE: Alaysia Moore, Allyson Davis, Haley Walker, and Justin Trotman.

CLARINET: Jasicianna Tice, Tatiana Pedroso, Brooklyn Kirkparick, Arturo Morales, Joshua Moore, and Lakayla Jones.

SAXOPHONE: Ja’mariyia Young and Rickey Jefferson.

TRUMPET: William Evans, Eric Grush, and Kai Alysa Morris.

TROMBONE: Gavriel Phare, Jackie Hightower, and Jacquez Hughes.

BARITONE: Tyler Wilson.

TUBA: Isaha Burt-Scott.

DRUMS: Montrell Lee, Alijah Wright, Haven Francis, Carl Shuler, Jonathan Steen, and Matthew Steen.