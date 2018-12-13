JCSO holds bike drive for kids

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

This year at Christmas, some of Jefferson County’s children will awake to a shiny, bright new bike underneath the tree, thanks to the community and to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

Until Tuesday, December 18, the JCSO will be collecting new childrens’ bicycles for Jefferson County’s youth.

Jefferson County is known for its beautiful bike trails that offer a strong attraction for tourist cyclers. For the children of Jefferson County, a brand new bike could help them get out and stay fit, as well as provide an opportunity for learning more about their community.

Those who want to participate in this bike drive can do so by dropping new (cannot be used) bicycles at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 171 Industrial Park, in Monticello.

Monetary donations will also be accepted; all funds will be used to purchase equipment for Jefferson County’s kids.

Monetary donations can be dropped off (in a sealed envelope) 24/7 at the Communication’s Center, located in the lobby of the JCSO.

For questions or inquiries, contact Cricket Edwards at (850) 997-1045.