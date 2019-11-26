Jeanie Kilpatrick Ervin, 55, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Jeanie was born in Garden Grove, Calif., on April 30, 1964, to Bernice “Sissy” (Entzminger) Kilpatrick and the late Kelly Kilpatrick. She is a graduate of Jefferson County High School (1982) and Stetson University (1986).

Jeanie is preceded in death by her father; paternal grandparents, George and Mae (Phillips) Kilpatrick; and maternal grandparents, Rev. John Thaddeus and Bernice (Hilton) Entzminger. Jeanie leaves behind her loving husband of 32 years, Ben Harris Ervin; three sons: Clifton James (Sarah) Ervin, Thomas (Sarah) Ervin and Jackson Ervin. She is also survived by her mother; a sister, Jessica (Chad) Rowell; a brother-in-law, Guy (Fran) Ervin; two sisters-in-law: Carrie Ann (Bill) Tellefsen and Robin Ervin.

Jeanie will be missed by her nephews and nieces, extended family members, and a multitude of dear friends. Jeanie was a lover of life and of people. She was a helper, a doer, a caretaker, and zealous Florida State fan. She loved spending time in the outdoors, especially on Florida’s beaches and reveled in God’s creation. Her firm faith in Christ led to a life of service in her church and community, which impacted many. Above all, Jeanie wanted others to know the fullness of life that only comes through Christ.

Visitation was on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., in Alexandria, Va. 22315 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service was held at South Run Baptist Church, 8712 Selger Dr., in Springfield, VA 22153 on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. An interment will be held at Tallahassee National Cemetery (Fla.) on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.

The family wishes to thank the many friends who have prayed, visited, and ministered to us during this difficult time. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. Please make checks payable to IMB, add [F9LMCO] to the memo, and mail to IMB 3806 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230.

