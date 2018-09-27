Jefferson Country Club holds greens re-opening ceremony



Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a Ribbon Cutting for the reopening of the greens at the Jefferson Country Club, located on Boston Highway.

General Manager Van Collins welcomed Chamber members and other guests to the facility and especially to the newly re-planted and improved putting greens, which re-opened for golf on September 22.

Golf rates for members are $13 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. For non-members, who must be out of the county residents, the rate is $18 weekdays and $25 on weekends.

Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Membership is available. For more information regarding golf or memberships, contact the Country Club at (850) 997-5484.

