Jefferson County Agriculture advocates visit Tallahassee school

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Agricultural advocates from Jefferson County visited Tallahassee on Wednesday, April 17 in order to host an Ag Literacy Day and Mini Ag Day at Community Leadership Academy, which is located on the northeast side of Tallahassee, near Mahan Drive.

Four stations, staffed by Jefferson County Farm Bureau (JCFB) members, a Jefferson County Extension Office agent and a Jefferson County goat rancher, were set up so that Community Leadership Academy students could learn more about the various agricultural pursuits of North Florida.

In the first station, JCFB's Ernest Fulford and Dustin Hart made popcorn in a kettle pot, which students were able to sample, all while teaching students about the every day products that are made from corn.

In the second station, JCFB's Melissa Bass and Sarah Fulford read aloud from an agriculturally themed children's book, These Florida Farms, before being given a bookmark and sticker. Each teacher was also given a copy of the book in order to continue instructing their class about the importance of Florida's agriculture.

In the third station, the Jefferson County Extension Office's Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent Danielle Sprague provided a hands-on opportunity for students to learn about growing vegetables and seed germination while the students put together their own radish seed necklaces.

And finally, in the fourth station, Jefferson County's Bobbie Golden with Golden Acres Ranch brought several of her ranch's Tennessee Fainting Goats to the ag day. Golden spoke with the students about her goats, while also allowing the children to meet the goats themselves.

The event was hosted by the Jefferson County Farm Bureau and was attended by students in the grades between K2-3 and fifth grade.