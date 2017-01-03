Jefferson County athletes named to All Big-Bend teams

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Three Jefferson County football players garnered post season honors recently.

Zoron Wade, a linebacker for the Tigers was named to the 2nd team defense by the Tallahassee Democrat for its All Big-Bend team. Wade had a total of 92 tackles and nine tackles for loss this season. He also scored two defensive touchdowns.

Treon Patrick received All Big-Bend honorable mention honors for his play as a running back for the Tigers. Patrick had 504 yards rushing on 46 carries, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

He also caught 13 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown through the air. In addition, Patrick had one kick-off return for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown.

Robert Beverly was also an honorable mention defensive player on the defensive line. Beverly had 27 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and four sacks.