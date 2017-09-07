Jefferson County braces for Irma’s impact

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

As of Thursday morning, Florida was in a high state of alert, with Gov. Rick Scott warning Floridians that Hurricane Irma could wreak more havoc than Hurricane Andrew, a Category-5 storm that devastated the Greater Miami area in 1992.

As of late Wednesday, Scott had declared a statewide emergency, suspended road tolls across the Sunshine State to facilitate evacuations, activated the National Guard, and ordered state offices closed on Friday.

At the same time, the Red Cross had dispatched 1,000 volunteers to the state; the Army Corps of Engineers had started letting water out of Lake Okeechobee; the Florida Emergency Operation Center had gone into its most heightened state; and highways and roads were already becoming congested with residents and tourists fleeing South Florida and the Keys.

Irma, meanwhile, was still far out in the Atlantic, its exact path still uncertain. State and emergency preparedness officials, however, were taking no chances with the storm, which the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is calling “potentially catastrophic.”

"I want everybody to understand the importance of this,” Scott said Tuesday on ABC News’ ‘Good Morning America.’ “This is bigger than Andrew. This could be worse."

Uncertainty about the Category 5 storm’s path is exacerbating the situation, with models variously projecting Irma going up along the state’s east coast, skirting the bottom tip of the peninsula, going up the center of the state, or going into the Gulf and hitting the west coast or the panhandle.

"We don't know exactly where this is going to hit," Scott said on ABC. "It sure looks like it's going to bear down right in the middle of Florida."

Irma’s 185 mph maximum sustained winds, according to the Washington Post, “are the strongest recorded for a landfalling hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, tied with the 1935 Florida Keys hurricane.” A Category-5 storm that hit the Keys on Labor Day, the 1935 hurricane destroyed buildings, infrastructure and caused an estimated 408 deaths or more.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the NHC, Irma remained a Category-5 storm, with its eye moving west northwestward off the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic. The storm track map showed the storm set to strike Florida on Sunday, and hit again near the Georgia/South Carolina border on Monday. A glimmer of hope is that the NHC was also reporting on Thursday morning that the projected cone, which contains the probable path of the storm centre, had shifted slightly to the east, “raising hopes that Irma might change path and stay offshore.”

Reports put Irma’s width at 400 miles and its sustained winds at 185 mph, with gusts exceeding 200 mph.

At the local level, officials are closely monitoring the storm and staying in touch with their state counterparts, ready to spring into action should the situation warrant it. Emergency services personnel here have begun meeting regularly at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to plan a coordinated response should the storm hit the area.

Local officials urge residents to remain vigilant and stay informed of the storm’s progress. They say that if and when the storm poses a threat to the area, the county will declare a state of emergency and residents will be notified via texts, emails, radio, television and other means, particularly if an evacuation is necessary. (See related story on Sheriff’s Department broadcast notification system.)

Police Chief Fred Mosley told the Monticello City Council on Tuesday that he had divided the city into quarters on paper and assigned his officers to specific sections to notify the residents street by street if the need arose.

Emergency Management Director Carol Ellerbe said Wednesday that the purpose of the joint meetings at the EOC are to keep local officials updated on the storm and at the same time hear from department heads as to any needs they may have and also hear from them on the progress of their hurricane preparations. The exercises also serve to keep state officials abreast of what is happening at the local level, and to request state assistance if necessary. Ellerbe said FEMA was ready to push resources to the local level if they were needed.

In the event Irma threatens this area, the Jefferson County Middle High School off U.S. 19 South is the county’s designated shelter. Officials advise those who choose to go to the shelter to bring three-days worth of supplies, including food, water, medications, linens for the cots provided, and any other special items that they may require. Be aware that the shelter does not accept pets.

For individuals with special needs, Jefferson County does not have a special needs shelter per se. Florida High School in Leon County serves as this county’s special needs shelter. Florida High School is located at 3000 Schoolhouse Road.

Special needs shelters are for persons who are wheelchair bound, need oxygen or have other special medical needs.

In an emergency situation, call 911, Sheriff David Hobbs advises.