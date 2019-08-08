Article Courtesy of Stephen Monroe and the Jefferson County Cattlemen’s Association

Ninety members and guests participated in the Jefferson County Cattlemen’s Association meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1.

County President Ben White gave a report on the Florida Cattlemen’s Association (FCA) Convention and encouraged everyone to get involved in the FCA events. Ben announced that he had won a Priefert squeeze chute in the FCA membership drive – he then graciously donated the chute to the County Association. The chute will be available to all members as member benefit. The chute was sponsored by Knights Station Feed and Okeechobee Feed.

FCA Treasurer Pat Durden gave an update on various initiatives and spoke about the FCA Cattle Identification Task Force. He asked Stephen Monroe to explain the transition to electronic identification tags. Monroe stated that identifying our cattle is important but not a new concept – we are simply advancing technology and this will help our industry.

UF/IFAS Extension Agent Danielle Sprague was an integral part of helping to plan and coordinate this meeting. She introduced UF/IFAS Agronomist, Dr. Ann Blount who gave a presentation on forages. Dr. Blount is well known to Jefferson County producers and is a great asset when pasture management plans are being made.

The dinner was sponsored, in part, by FRM Feeds and Ragan and Massey. Master Baker Lydia White of “Mrs. Lydia’s Kitchen” brought an awesome cake. The “twelve-pound porterhouse” cake looked like a delicious grilled porterhouse from Florida Ranchers Inc. Two layers inside included homemade red velvet, which made the cake look like a medium rare steak: a great finish to a great evening at the Great Mark Western Cattle Company’s Bar C Ranch.