Jefferson County Crime Beat

All information is printed as taken from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. All Suspects Should Be Considered Innocent Until Proven Guilty In A Court Of Law

Rayshon Shanta Cockfield, 28, of Monticello, arrested on Sunday, Dec. 18, for two failures to appear for driving while license suspended or revoked. No bond or released date information provided.

Jennifer Lynn Bairefoot, 41, of Greenville, FL, arrested on Sunday, Dec. 18, for driving under the influence causing property damage and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. No bond information provided. She was released on the same day.

Michael Jemere Walker, 27, of Monticello, arrested on Saturday, Dec. 17, for violation of probation/driving under the influence. No bond or released date information provided.

Alex Jermaine Koonce, 28, of Monticello, arrested on Saturday, Dec. 17, for driving under the influence. Bond set at $500. He was released on the same day.

Scott Anthony Shevchenko, 34, of Ft. Myers, FL, arrested on Saturday, Dec. 17, for driving under the influence. Bond was set at $500. He was released on the same day.

Dedric Deon Dawson, 34, of Monticello, arrested Friday, Dec. 16, for burglary to a structure/conveyance with assault, criminal mischief over $1,000 damage, and battery/ spouse abuse. No bond or released date information provided.

John Raymond Roberts, 31, of Monticello, arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 14, on a writ of attachment for child support. Bond was set at $2,500. He was released on the same day.

Nathaniel Martez Gordon, 25, of Tallahassee, arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender), possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug equipment. Bond set at $1,000. He was released the same day.

Leslie Hernandez, 43, of Monticello, arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for grant theft. Bond set at $500. He was released on the same day.

Melvin Arnez Woodson, 27, of Monticello, arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for three counts of accessory after the fact, and possession, sale and trafficking in, hydrocodone. Bond set at $5,000. No release information provided.

Roddreis Terrell Johnson, 22, of Monticello, arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, on multiple charges, including criminal mischief less than $200, simple battery, battery/ domestic violence involving strangulation, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, failure to appear on felony battery, and possession of controlled substance. Bond set at $2,000. No released date provided.

Jeffery Stephen Harrington, 46, of Tallahassee, arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for multiple charges of criminal use of personal ID information, felony petit theft (three or more convictions), and organized scheme to defraud. No bond or released date information provided.

Derald Leonard Patterson, 64, of Lakeland, FL, arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for violation of probation/controlled substance or other and violation and violation of probation/marijuana over 20 grams. No bond or released information provided.