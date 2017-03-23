Jefferson County Donates Pop-Tops To Ronald McDonald House

On Thursday, Feb. 23 Jefferson County representatives traveled to the Tallahassee Ronald McDonald House for the annual District 2 Food Check-Out Day and Legislative Luncheon, in Tallahassee. Bobbie Golden, Clay Fulford, and Ernest and Sarah Fulford, along with their children Noah and Megan, all made the trip as representatives of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau. They delivered two five-gallon buckets of pop tabs. The Ronald McDonald House collects pop tabs and through these donations, they are able to pay their electricity bill. The day began with the grocery delivery by Farm Bureau at 11:00 a.m. Attendees then had the privilege of enjoying a wonderful “Farm Bureau-style” meal, prepared by the District 2 Women’s Committee and other volunteers. After lunch everyone had the opportunity to visit with elected officials and representatives from organizations such as the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. In celebration of food check-out week, Jefferson County Farm Bureau, along with Gadsden, Hamilton, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla county Farm Bureaus donated $1,000 in fresh food and groceries to the Tallahassee Ronald McDonald House. Your local Jefferson County Farm Bureau asks everyone to save your pop tabs (from drink cans) and bring them to the local office, located at 105 West Anderson Street, in Monticello. All tabs are donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, an independent nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. The Ronald McDonald House allows families to access specialized medical treatment by providing a place to stay at little or sometimes no cost.

Related