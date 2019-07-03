Jefferson County Farm Bureau announces annual youth speech contest for August

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

This August, the Jefferson County Farm Bureau will be hosting its annual youth speech contest.

While the date for the contest has yet to be announced, students are encouraged to start preparing their speech and typed presentation as soon as possible.

The topic for this year's speech contest will be: “Recent natural disasters have had a major impact on agriculture. How have these impacts affected consumers?”

Multiple farm bureau agencies across Florida will be conducting similar contest for their district’s interested students, with the local competitions eventually paving the way for a state-wide competition, which will be held at the Florida Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting in October of this year.

In order to participate, students must be between the ages of 14-18, must be residents of Jefferson County and must not be a previous state-winner.

Speeches must be conducted without visual prompting (such as a powerpoint presentation) and should be five minutes in length – shorter or longer speeches may be given point deductions against their final scoring.

Speeches will be judged pasted on their tone, use of communication, mannerisms and gestures, poise, knowledge of the speech topic and attention to detail.

For more information about August's district youth speech contest or to obtain a contest packet, contact the Jefferson County Farm Bureau at (850) 997-2213 or stop by the office, which is located at 105 W. Anderson St., in Monticello.