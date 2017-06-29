Jefferson County Farm Bureau attends Taste of Agriculture

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County Farm Bureau members and friends were plentiful in the Florida Capitol for the Taste of Agriculture event. Mac Finlayson, Clay and Kari Fulford, Bobbie Golden, Melissa Bass, and Stephen Monroe were just a few locals attending the reception.

The group participated in a series of discussions with our congressional delegation and agency administrators. These informal sessions covered such topics as immigration, provisions of the North American Free Trade Agreement, and the federal estate tax.

Fruits and vegetables keep Florida financially healthy. With nearly 100,000 jobs and $7 billion in value added to the state's GDP the agricultural industry has a major economic impact on Florida.

Farm Bureau and its partners conduct research, help develop better agricultural methods and works with farmers to help it grow stronger; helping to feed 20 million Floridians.