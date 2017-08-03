Jefferson County gets visit from Dr. Nick Place

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County Extension Office welcomed UF/IFAS/Extension Dean and Director Dr. Nick Place and County Commissioners to its facility for a tour of the site and a meeting with staff, extension advisory committee members, and key stakeholders.

The informal meeting was an all-day event that included farm tours, lunch, meetings, and a boat ride. The goal was to work together to develop a plan to achieve positives for the community.

Key attendees also included Jed Dillard, Ernest Fulford, Kim Jones, Betsy Barfield, and Stephen Fulford.