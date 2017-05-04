Jefferson County Humane Society, Inc. Car Auction

Great things are happening for the Jefferson County Humane Society Inc. these days. The group’s Running For Paws barrel race event at Evil Twin Farms was a wonderful success, bringing in over $7,500 for the organization. While that’s no small potatoes, it isn’t enough to operate the shelter and their low-cost spay/neuter program for long. Wag The Dog Thrift Shop continues to fund the coffers for the animals to the tune of an average of $10,000 monthly. Still, there is a great financial need, and happily the group is able to offer a fabulous opportunity for one lucky person.

Magnanimous animal lovers Marta and Keith Chess have donated a car to the organization to benefit the animals. It’s a 1994 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible. While it isn’t in perfect condition, with a bit of TLC, it will make someone a great car. The JCHSI Board of Directors is selling it in a sealed bid offering. The bids will be accepted beginning Wednesday, May 3rd, and bidding will end Friday, May 19th at 4:00 p.m. The minimum bid is $480.00 and must be submitted in a sealed envelope, with the bidder’s name, address, phone number and bid amount clearly printed. As well, it must be signed and dated to be valid. Bids may be dropped off at Wag The Dog Thrift Shop at 155 N. Jefferson Street, Monticello during business hours, Monday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., or mailed to JCHSI, ATTN: Car Auction, PO Box 954, Monticello, FL 32345. (The car may be inspected at Wag The Dog, and bidding forms may be obtained there as well). As bids come in, they will be dated and time stamped. Bids received via the PO Box will be dated 4:00 p.m. on the postmarked date. In the event of duplicate bids, the earliest submitted date/time will prevail. Should the unlikely event of duplicate bids having the exact same date/time occur, there will be a random drawing by no less than two JCHSI Board Members to determine the winner. The winning bidder will be required to submit payment in full in cash, bank check, credit card, or combination of these, no later than Wednesday, May 24th at 4:00 p.m. to either the PO Box or Wag The Dog Thrift Shop. The car is being sold as is, with no warranties, and will be released with the transfer of the title, showing new ownership.

While this is an exciting opportunity, JCHSI will have more of a similar nature coming very soon. The group is in possession of a Ford F150, two horse trailers and a golf cart that have come from an estate. The Board is currently deciding the disposition of these and very soon will be announcing how residents can participate to have a chance to possibly own one of them.

­For further information, visit the Jefferson County Humane Society, Inc. or Wag The Dog Facebook page for the event, or call Wag The Dog at 850-997-2416 between 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and ask for Lisa.

