Jefferson County receives a D three years running

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) on Wednesday released the report cards for schools and school districts across the state, and for the third time in a row, the Jefferson County School District received a “D” grade.

The Jefferson County School District, in fact, was one of only two districts in the state to receive a “D”. The other one was Hamilton County, which likewise received a “D” for the third time in a row.

In terms of the two schools here, Jefferson Elementary School received a “D” and Jefferson County Middle High School also received a “D”.

Grades for other districts in the area were as follows: Franklin County, “C”, the same as the previous year; Gadsden County, “C”, the same as the previous year; Jackson County, “B”, up from a “C” in the previous year; Lafayette County, “B”, the same as the previous year; Leon County, “B”, the same as the previous year; Liberty County, “B”, the same as the previous year; Madison County, “C”, the same as the previous year; Taylor County, “C”, the same as the previous year; and Wakulla County, “A”, up from a “B” the previous year.

School grades, according to the FDOE, provide an easily understandable way for parents and the general public to measure a school’s performance, based on a grading system of A, B, C, D, or F.

According to the FDOE, in 2017:

• 929 schools (29 percent) increased their grade, 304 schools (10 percent) decreased their grade, and• 1,952 schools (61 percent) had no change in their grade.

• 71 percent of schools that received “D” or “F” grade in 2016 improved their grade in 2017.

• 79 percent of schools that received a grade of “F” in 2016 improved their grade in 2017.

• 71 percent of low-performing schools for which turnaround plans were presented before the State Board of Education in July 2016 improved to a “C” or greater.