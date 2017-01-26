Jefferson County ROTC Academic Bowl Team Excels

Every week at the Jefferson County Middle High School, Army Reserve Junior Officers’ Training Corps Cadets are drilled, inspected, physically trained, and academically challenged to face local squad and platoon competitions through “March 2 Success.” The scholastic challenges have caused the team to await the results of their Level I, an international competition, and prepare for a Level II win.

This year, the Jefferson County Army JROTC Academic team, composed of Cadet Christian Steen, Cadet Rebecca Richardson, Cadet Ny’Qeria Alexander, Cadet Ariel Byars, Cadet Jania Merritt, and Cadet Kristal Nogal are awaiting results to continue competing in Level II of the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl. Winners of this round will advance to the final Championship Competition and earn an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C.

This event is sponsored by the Army JROTC and conducted by the College Options Foundation.

The Jefferson County Army JROTC academic team competed against 1,587 teams from around the world to advance to a Level II in an online competition, “Zero Hour Threat.” Level II begins February 1 and concludes February 15, 2017.

One of the main goals of the JROTC Academic Bowl is to prepare students for state exit/graduation exams such as the Florida Comprehensive exam, the ACT and the SAT. In each level of the competition, this fast-paced event tests their knowledge using SAT/ACT-type questions in the areas of JROTC Curriculum, English, Math and Science.

Twenty-four academic teams from Level II will advance to the 2017 Army JROTC Leadership Symposium and Academic Bowl Championship in Washington D.C., on the campus of George Mason University, June 26-30, 2017.

