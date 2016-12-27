Jefferson County School District… 6 Fired, $80,000 to go

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The full house was soon standing room only as the school board meeting began. One of the key items on the agenda was consideration of eight proposed cuts to the district – the assistant principals (AP’s) at JES and JCMHS, the bookkeepers at both schools, two staffers in the superintendent’s office and two administrative support personnel. Most of the positions, if approved by the board, would be abolished.

Besides parents and concerned citizens, Florida DOE K-12 Public School Chancellor Hershel Lyons was the first to address the board, telling them that their turnaround plan was “not approvable.”

“I’ll be working with your superintendent (Mary Ann Arbulu) to get it to that place,” he promised. Neither was the budget in place to be approved yet, and both had to be presented together to the state board in January.

Arbulu promised to work very hard beginning the next day, all the way up to the day before the meeting to get their plans to that “great place.”

“I want to emphasize ‘great place’ for approval,” she said, although she could make no assurances, because the state commission had to make the recommendation to the state board, “and it takes all the votes. But I’ll work extra hard to get it to a great place.”

She added that she had had less than a month – 15 working days actually, to get a laundry list of things done, and that she was “serving two masters with opposing needs” - one financial, the other academic. The Turnaround Plan required a curriculum specialist, to be added to the organizational chart and paid for by the district at a rate that would pay for several new teachers. Yet the budget had to be balanced with a three percent cushion, per the financial emergency board. She had met with (Executive Director for School Improvement Melissa) Ramsey and her team, observed classrooms, and gotten teacher evaluations started, completed two delinquent reports, and completed the five-year facilities plan (also delinquent). Salaries would remain unchanged, even though the duties would increase and job descriptions change radically.

“We will have to do more with less,” she concluded.

Then the public comments segment began, and it was off to the races.

First up was Forrest Massey, science coach for the district. Removing the AP, she said, was like removing a parent from a household, because the teacher’s first relationship is with the AP for discipline, support, guidance, leadership, a sense of culture and support from the community. “Both schools have attempted to do more with less for years,” she added. “To say this now is disrespectful. People are tired.”

Elizabeth De Cardenas (“Mrs. D.”), AP at JES, added that the AP position, with its institutional knowledge, was an vital part of leadership at any school, but particularly at JES, where during one of the most difficult times, when the state was transitioning from the FCAT to the FSA and other schools were dropping letter grades, JES moved from an F to a D, falling just three percentage points short of a C. Getting there was now within reach, but a leadership change now would mean a loss in momentum. There was also a new $100,000 reading program beginning in January, along with the beginning of testing season, both of which required support and readiness. “What we do each day is bigger than we are…we need consistent leadership to do this...think outside the box. Ask PAEC for help. Reach out to the community. Ask DOE for more time. We’re not alone. There are people and resources available to help us.”

Amanda Hofheinz, reading coach at JES, pointed out that studies had shown that it takes a minimum of three to five years of consistent leadership to turn around a school and improve its grade. “How can we move up two grades when we remove key players?” she asked. “We do more with less already,” she added, and a leadership change in mid-year would be setting the kids up for failure again. “I implore you to see reason in this short-sighted plan.”

Stephanie Roberts, bookkeeper for JCMHS and a 30-year veteran of the Jefferson County School District, spent much of her allotted three minutes enumerating the very long list of duties she carried out each day, from maintaining internal accounts, athletic team accounts, club accounts, bank reconciliations, yearly audits, attendance records, tardy slips, field trip expenses, parent concerns and many, many other duties, to getting everything ready for students to graduate each year, and making sure their graduation is “as momentous as it should be.”

“I realize we have real challenges,” she said. “We need to do what is best for our students. The bookkeeping system is working…the superintendent told me it was about the numbers…I would think those 30 years would count for something.”

Star Swain, assistant principal at JCMHS, said, “My main concern is my kids. The superintendent told me it wasn’t personal, but when you see those kids, it’s personal.”

Susan Jones, a third grade teacher at JES with three decades of experience at several schools, noted that JES would have a new principal as well after Elijah Key was moved solely to JCMHS (he has been serving as principal at both schools). She compared it to “losing both parents at the same time and being asked to function as if nothing had happened…it’s a huge emotional blow for both the faculty and students…Mrs. D. is the glue that held the school together when Mr. Key went back and forth between both schools.”

Rev. Terry Preston also wondered how a lone principal was going to handle Ms. Roberts’ bookkeeping job at JCMHS and still have time to lead. What about reducing salaries of athletic coaches? What about merging the two schools? The state wouldn’t allow them to upgrade JES, and a merger seemed likely anyway. “Stability in the school system needs to be top priority. We’ll help, but you’re getting off on the wrong foot.”

“How can we come together when you’re just whacking, whacking, whacking?” asked Rev. Pedro McKelvin. “You’re going to burn people out if you try to pack all this work on them…we’re trying to help you, work with you…we don’t want to move our kids out of the county, but if you force our hand, we will. Please, board members, make an honest, righteous decision.”

Elijah Key, currently principal at both JES and JCMHS, said that while the superintendent has to make tough decisions, “just don’t make it on the backs of the kids…we’re on the verge of making good progress. Now is not the time.”

More than a dozen other people addressed the board, many acknowledging that they were echoing what others had already stated. There were impassioned pleas and there were harsh criticisms.

After the final public comment, Arbulu took the floor to “clear the air” in what she called a “perfect storm.” The district was caught between the demands of the state’s financial and academic boards. The district had cut its budget three times and the state financial board had not approved of any of the results, and had disallowed a lot of cost-shifting she wanted to do, while still demanding that the three percent cushion be met. Meanwhile, the state academic board was requiring two external operators, one at each school, at a cost of roughly $300,000 per year, enough to pay for all the cuts she had proposed, and then some. As a brand new superintendent, she had already asked for more time and been told she wouldn’t get it. She greatly wanted to get the state’s Turnaround Plan people and their budget people in the same room together, because the demands each were making separately were “unreasonable.”

She opposed consolidation, she said, because “we won’t have a community school then. It’ll be the end of our school system as we know it…but if we’re not all in synch on this, I need to know it.”

As for the cuts, it was a strictly dollars and cents decision. She had started at the top to try to see what could be absorbed. “I’m not married to these cuts, but I am married to the numbers…if we don’t (come up with a budget DOE likes) they hammer us and hammer us and hammer us until we’re dead in the water.”

DOE was still holding up the district’s federal money, pending an approved budget.

Much more discussion followed, but the final votes on each position were: Elizabeth De Cardenas, JES assistant principal (retained); Rachel Embleton, JES bookkeeper (cut, position abolished); Stephanie Roberts, JCMHS bookkeeper (retained); Star Swain JCMHS assistant principal (cut, position abolished); Sherman Stroman, Human Resources Director (cut, position abolished); Dr. Kimberli Perry, Director of Community Relations (cut, position abolished); Christina Newell, Transition Specialist, Jefferson County Adult School (cut, position abolished). The eighth proposed cut was found to be grant-funded and withdrawn from consideration. District CFO Robert Lloyd was terminated, and replaced by Erma “Jeanie” Walker. Stephanie Roberts, the remaining bookkeeper agreed, for no additional money, to help out with the bookkeeping duties at JES, which were not as complex, since she had already trained every bookkeeper who had come through the system in the last several years anyway.

Both the Turning Point School and the Adult School will be relocated onto the JCMHS campus, but in separate buildings and on different lunch schedules. There were other adjustments and sacrifices, but mostly people seemed either quietly resigned or quietly jubilant at the compromise reached, and while the meeting had been intense and emotional, there was little to none of the acrimony that had marked previous meetings. Some hard choices had been made, two people had been saved, but there was still going to be a hard row to hoe. Arbulu promised to have her staff help her find another $80,000 to make up the difference and read off a list of non-personnel cuts she had already found, asking for help in finding other ways to cut the budget. Tina Dollar, a parent in the audience, said that it was great to see so many people at a school board meeting, and if it meant that “we all need to put on overalls and help rip up carpet and paint to help save money, we need to do it.”

Additionally, the school board voted to approve a list of some 50 instructors who had been working month-to-month since August or September while awaiting contract approval from DOE. School Board Chairman Bill Brumfield asked attorney Reeves to draft a letter stating that in the absence of any negative response from the state board in all that time, the school board had voted to act because, “We’ve got a school district to run.