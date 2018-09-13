Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Division of Emergency Management is looking for volunteers to join its CERT Program

Story Submitted

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a national and statewide Initiative for local communities. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office\Division of Emergency Management is looking for community members to join its CERT Team.

The CERT program focuses on training neighborhood groups in how to protect their communities from disasters, providing medical triage, and light search and rescue, as well as community preparedness before a disaster strikes and community recovery after an incident. If a disaster was to occur, these groups support neighborhood and community needs until emergency response units arrive and then assist county professionals after they arrive. The Basic CERT course includes 24 hours of class time and a mock disaster drill, followed by supplemental training throughout the year.

For more information go to Jefferson County Emergency Management Facebook page or contact the Jefferson County Emergency Management Office. If you are interested in becoming a CERT member call the Jefferson County Emergency Management Office at (850) 342-0211 and speak with Erika. The CERT program is "neighborhood based", and it welcomes individuals or groups as a whole who might wish to become CERT certified. There is no cost to be a CERT member but the personal reward is unmatched.