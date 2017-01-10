Jefferson County’s Outstanding Fire Chief and Coordinator

While I am critical of government when it wastes or proposes to waste money, I’m equally appreciative when it uses our tax dollars wisely. Our county Fire Chief Mark Matthews and Coordinator Parrish Barwick have a track record of being frugal with our tax dollars.

At the January 5 County Commission meeting this frugality was again demonstrated. The Chief had been budgeted $576,000 for new fire equipment to replace aging trucks. When the costs to do so exceeded his budget by $9,000 due to higher bid prices, Chief Matthews along with Coordinator Barwick thought outside the box and came up with a solution that had a total cost of under $513,000. They saved the taxpayers over $63,000.

Now here’s the really great part: When there is so-called “extra money” in government, the first thing that is normally done is to spend it. Not so with here. Chief Matthews stated it should be returned to the general fund.

Chief Matthews and Coordinator Barwick are great examples of why cloning of humans should be legal. I wish we had more like them in government service.

Thank you,

Paul Henry