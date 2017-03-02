Jefferson Diaper Brigade receives check from Crosslandings

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Continuing their mission of making sure low-income families in Jefferson County have enough disposable diapers for their infants and small children, Jefferson Diaper Brigade founders Pat and Ron Cichon receive a donation from Crosslandings Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Disposable diapers are a huge expense for low-income families, but daycare facilities and preschools do not allow cloth diapers. Desperate families trying to stretch dollars sometimes resort to drying out wet diapers and re-using them, putting their infants at risk for UTIs; these are difficult to detect in pre-verbal children and can result in lifelong health consequences.

Pat Cichon conceived of the Diaper Brigade to help make sure low-income families can get the diapers they need to keep their children safe and healthy. The Brigade is a 100 percent volunteer organization, so all donations go directly to purchasing diapers, which are distributed through social services agencies in Jefferson County. Crosslandings staff members gathered with the Cichons to officially present the check.