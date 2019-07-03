Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson Farmers Market is open daily for fresh produce, potted herbs and bushes, bales of pine straw and other seasonal items.

Ed and Tammy Strickland began operating the market, located at 690 E. Washington St., 29 years ago come this August.

It continues to operate six days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most of the products sold through the market are grown and purchased locally from Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Though the peppers for the Jefferson Farmers Market Pepper Sauce are grown and picked by Strickland himself.

Now is the busiest time of year for the market, so you will see the place bustling right now when you pass by or stop in. Two produce trucks are kept busy hauling seasonal produce for shoppers to purchase.

Over the years the every-day operations of the business have grown and the facility has had to be built to contain its contents. The employee-base has also grown to three full-time and six part-time employees during season.

Strickland says he doesn't have too much spare time on his hands, but he does still stay involved with his children and grandchildren. He's in the bleachers for the occasional ball game and other youth activities.

He is planning a family weekend trip over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a vacation he is really looking forward to.