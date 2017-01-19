Jefferson High School’s graduation rates rising

Lazaro Aleman

In keeping with a general statewide trend, Jefferson County Middle High School’s graduation rates have been climbing steadily during the last five years, if with slight slips here and there.

Information released recently by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) shows Jefferson County graduation rates have climbed 27.4 percent in the last five years, going from 42.6 percent in the 2011/12 school year, to 70.0 percent in 2015/16. The climb, however, hasn’t been without a couple of slips.

Consider: In 2012/13, the graduation rate dropped from the 42.6 percent in 2011/12 to 35.1 percent. It then rose to 56.7 percent in 2013/14, rose again to 73.3 percent in 2014/15, and then backslid slightly to 70.0 percent in 2015/16.

The FDOE gives no explanation for the overall climbing rates or the individual ups and downs of certain schools, other than to say it’s all part of a general upward trend statewide.

Indeed, the FDOE reports that Florida high school graduation rates last year rose by 2.8 percentage points over the previous year. And the rates have overall increased 21.5 percent since 2003-04, going from 59.2 percent in the latter school year, to 80.7 percent in 2015-16. Which 80.7 percent the FDEO touts as a “13-year high.”

The department further notes that although Florida’s graduation rates vary by race, ethnicity and gender, all groups have increased their graduation rates since 2011/12.

“The subgroup with the largest percentage point increases over 2014/15 include African Americans (4.3 percentage points) and Hispanic (2.8 percentage points),” the FDEO states.

The FDOE figures show that from 2011/12 to 2015/16, white students went from a graduation rate of 79.5 percent to 85.1 percent; African-Americans went from 63.7 percent to 72.3 percent; and Hispanics went from 73.0 percent to 79.5 percent.

Asian students, meanwhile, went from 88.5 percent to 91.9 percent.

In terms of gender, students’ graduation rates for the period between 2011/12 through 2015/16 increased as follows: white females, up from 83.4 percent to 88.3 percent; white males, up from 75.7 percent to 82.0 percent; African-American females, up from 70.0 percent to 77.7 percent; African-American males, up from 57.4 percent to 67.0 percent; Hispanic females, up from 77.2 percent to 83.2 percent; and Hispanic males, up from 68.9 percent to 75.8 percent.

Asian females, meanwhile, went from 90.5 percent to 93.2 percent; and Asian males went from 86.5 percent to 90.6 percent.

Per the FDOE, federal regulations require that each state calculate a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate, which includes standard diplomas but excludes both regular and adult GEDs and special diplomas. The U.S. Department of Education (USED), in turn, adopted the particular calculation method in an effort to develop uniform, accurate and comparable graduation rates across all states.

“The USED required states to begin calculating the new graduation rate in 2010-11,” the FDOE reports. “This graduation rate is currently in Florida’s school accountability system in the high schools grades calculation.”

Florida’s graduation rate is a cohort graduation rate, the FDOE further explains, defining a cohort as a group of students on the same schedule to graduate.

“The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade,” the FDOE states. “Subsequent to their enrollment in ninth grade, students who transfer out and deceased students are removed from the calculation. Entering transfer students are included in the graduation rate for the class with which they are scheduled to graduate, based on their date of enrollment.”

The FEOE makes the point that Florida’s 80.7 percent graduation rate does not mean that 19.3 percent of students in the cohort were dropouts.

“Students in a cohort can be classified as graduates, dropouts and nongraduates,” the FDOE states. “Nongraduates include students who have been retained and are still in school, received certificates of completion, or received GED-based diplomas. In Florida’s 2015-16 cohort, 3.8 percent of the students dropped out and 15.5 percent are still enrolled in school, earned a certificate of completion, special diploma or GED-based diploma.”