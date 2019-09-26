Jefferson Lady Tigers play hard game against Madison Broncos

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The small team of Jefferson Somerset Tigers held their own, despite their loss, against the Madison County Broncos during a evening home-game for the Tigers on Monday, Sept. 23.

Despite the fact that the Madison County Central School Broncos traveled onto the Jefferson Tiger court with a bigger team and more athletes, the Lady Tigers held the court without giving the Broncos the chance to completely overpower them.

With just enough athletes to fill the court, the Lady Tigers Junior Varsity Team won the first round of the game, with the Broncos only a few points behind with a final score of 25-21.

The second (25-17) and third (15-10) rounds of the game were wins for the Broncos, but the Tigers managed to stay close behind and score plenty of their own points during those games.

The next game for the Jefferson Somerset Lady Tigers volleyball team will be a home game against Blountstown High School on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The game against the visiting Blountstown Tigers will begin at 6 p.m.

Family, friends and members of the community are invited to turn out for the game and cheer on the Jefferson County Tigers as they defend their home court.