Jefferson Somerset announces Teacher of the Year

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It was an energetic crowd in the Jefferson Somerset gym on Friday, Jan. 17.

The school hosted an athletic pep rally in the afternoon, with students, coaches, teachers and faculty members celebrating the accomplishments of the school's basketball teams, and amongst the celebrations, the school administration planned to announce the year's District Teacher of the Year.

This year's teacher of the year candidates were Raven Wilcoxson, an elementary teacher, and Shavonne Giddins, a middle-high teacher.

Wilcoxson and Giddins were introduced to the energetic gym, with students and fellow teachers cheering in support of the two accomplished teachers.

The two women have put in hours of dedication and care when it comes to providing an education to the children of Jefferson County, and that hard work was recognized and applauded.

But one teacher, in particular, was recognized for her years of impact within the Jefferson County School District.

Raven Wilcoxson, a teacher in Jefferson Somerset Elementary, was announced as the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year by the school's administration staff.

As Wilcoxson was declared the teacher of the year, her fellow teachers and her classroom's students cheered wildly, with many standing in the bleachers to applaud and shout congratulations.

