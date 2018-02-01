Jefferson Somerset cheerleaders win cheer competitions

Story Submitted

The Jefferson-Somerset cheerleading squads have been cleaning up at recent cheer competitions and the school could not be prouder of these teams for their hard work and effort.

At the Gadsden County Cheer Competition our Varsity Cheerleaders brought home:

*1st place Banner for Varsity High School Cheer Team

*1st place Banner for Varsity Dance Performance

*Most Entertaining Dance Routine

Also, our Junior Varsity Cheerleaders brought home:

*1st place Banner for

Elementary Cheer Team

At the Chiles High School Cheer Competition on Jan. 10, 2018, our Varsity Cheerleaders brought home:

*1st place Trophy for Varsity High Cheer Team Small Tumbling

The Junior Varsity Cheerleaders brought home:

*Participation Trophy

Congratulations to the team and thank you for representing our school with TIGER PRIDE!!!!! Thanks go to Ms. Errin Mays, Head Cheer Coach and Ms. Buggs, Assist Cheer Coach. Also, thanks to parents, Mr. Gainey, 1SGT Terry Walker, and Mr. Angry for supporting our girls with your attendance.