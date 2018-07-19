Jefferson Somerset Improves State Rated Grades At All Levels

Story Submitted

Jefferson County has a new reason to be hopeful and optimistic about the future. Our children are always the brightest reason for hope and hard work to come together to forge something new and better.

This year, in its first year as a charter school in partnership with Somerset Schools, Inc., Jefferson County did what most folks thought would take a few years at least: At every school level, the elementary school, the middle school, and the high school, Jefferson Somerset improved on its previous years’ rating from the State of Florida.

These improvements and increased grade ratings were all due to hard work and cooperation between the students and the faculty and staff led by Cory Oliver, the school’s new principal.

Principal Oliver was chosen for the position in part for his previous leadership and experience in turning Florida schools around. Oliver acknowledges that the students of Jefferson County rose to the occasion this year. The students were willing to put in the hard work and partner with their teachers and the school leadership to create a new determination and drive to work as a team to improve. Kids are resilient, and nothing in their mindset says the past has to be repeated. When the students partner with leaders and teachers who have a plan to ensure they can improve and succeed the children rose to the occasion.

The elementary and middle schools grade rating from the State of Florida improved from Ds to Cs. The high school received a B rating from the state. The school as a district received an overall C grade which is the highest grade for Jefferson County since 2011. According to Principal Oliver the school also ranked first overall in the State of Florida in combined learning gains and said all this is motivation to work twice as hard next year.

So the future is bright for our Jefferson County children and the future of our community as the children and faculty/staff at Jefferson Somerset work together. The caring dedication of the teachers and staff to build confidence and determination in the students in year one of the partnership has created something for the entire school to build on. That is something the whole community and county can get behind and support.