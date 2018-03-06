Jefferson Somerset K-12 receives new band instruments

Article Submitted

It was like Christmas morning when $80, 000 worth of new band instruments arrived at Jefferson K-12 Somerset school. Instruments included: flutes, trombones, alto saxophones, tenor saxophones, trumpets, baritones, tubas, sousaphones, and a set of marching drums.

Band Director Lonnie Hill is elated to have enough instruments to teach the middle and high school students effectively.

The Jefferson Somerset staff, students, and parents are looking forward to a Spring Concert in May.