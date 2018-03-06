Jefferson Somerset K-12 receives new band instruments

adminSchool

Article Submitted

It was like Christmas morning when $80, 000 worth of new band instruments arrived at Jefferson K-12 Somerset school. Instruments included: flutes, trombones, alto saxophones, tenor saxophones, trumpets, baritones, tubas, sousaphones, and a set of marching drums.
Band Director Lonnie Hill is elated to have enough instruments to teach the middle and high school students effectively.
The Jefferson Somerset staff, students, and parents are looking forward to a Spring Concert in May.

Related Posts

March 6, 2018

Study up, students!

February 20, 2018

FutureNow is coming to Jefferson County

February 20, 2018

All invited to NFCC Open House and Free Application Day Saturday, March 3