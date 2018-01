Lynette Veit, ECB Publishing, Inc.

At their second quarter Awards Ceremony, Jefferson Somerset K-12 recognized those hard-working students who made the A or A/B Honor Rolls and earned Citizenship Awards, as well as the highest award of all, the Principal's Award for the student who not only made the grades, but exhibited qualities of good character and leadership that set an example for fellow students. One middle school student and one high school student received this award.