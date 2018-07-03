Jefferson Somerset Registration Details for 2018-19 School Year

Story Submitted

Jefferson Somerset would like parents and students to know registration period for the 2018-19 school year will begin on Wednesday, June 11, and will end on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Registration must be completed in person at 50 David Road, Monticello, anytime of the week between Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first day of school for all students will be Monday, Aug. 13.

Returning students will be required to update addresses, contact numbers and email information.

Students who are enrolling for the first time will need to complete a registration packet and provide the following documents:

• Birth Certificate

• Social Security

Card

• Current Physical

• Immunization

Records

The enrolling parent must show state government issued identification.

All incoming seventh graders must have the DTap injection prior to their first day of school on Aug. 13, and submit an updated shot record to the school nurse.

All athletes must have updated sports physicals prior to participating in any sports.

All Pre-K and Kindergarten students must submit an updated immunization record and physical to the school nurse. Parents of all incoming VPK and Kindergarten students are encouraged to bring their students in to visit the school immediately and request a tour.

Jefferson Somerset is excited to spread the word about the great things happening and wants to serve every student in Jefferson County!