Jefferson Somerset Sports Schedules

Jefferson Somerset Flag Football Schedule

Thursday, March 22: Home Game vs. Lincoln High School at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 23: Away Game vs. Flagler Palm Coast High School at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 29: Away Game vs. Leon High School at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3: Away Game vs. Chiles High School. JV plays at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity plays at 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7: Capital City Classic in Tallahassee.

Tuesday, April 10: JV Away Game vs. Lincoln High School at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 12: Home Game vs. Wakulla High School at 6 p.m. SENIOR NIGHT.

Tuesday, April 17: Home Game vs. Madison High School at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 20: Away Game vs. Ocoee High School at 7 p.m.

Lady Tigers Softball Schedule

Monday, March 19: Away Game vs. Hamilton County at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20: Home Game vs. Maclay at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21: Home Game vs. Rickards High School at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, March 26: Home Game vs. Lafayette Mayo at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28: Away Game vs. against Branford at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3: Home Game vs. St. John Paul II at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4: Away Game vs. Lincoln High School at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 6: Away Game vs. against Florida A&M DRS at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 9: Home Game vs. Hamilton County at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10: Home Game vs. Lincoln High School at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11: Away Game vs. Rickards High School at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17: Home Game vs. Branford at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18: Away Game vs. Godby High School at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24: District Tournaments will be held at 5 p.m. in Hamilton County

Jefferson Somerset Baseball Schedule

Tuesday, March 20: Home Game vs. Lafayette at 6 p.m. (district game)

Wednesday, March 21: Away Game vs. Gadsden High at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 23: Home Game vs. John Paul II at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 30: Away Game vs. Bell Middle High at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4: Away Game vs. Lafayette at 6 p.m. (district game)

Thursday, April 5: Home Game vs Black High School at 7 p.m.

Monday, April 9: Home Game vs. Hamilton County at 6 p.m. (district game)

Tuesday, April 10: Home Game vs. Gadsden County SENIOR NIGHT

Saturday, April 14: Away Game vs. FAMU at 11:30 a.m

Tuesday, April 17: Home Game vs. Madison County at 6 p.m. (district game)|

Tuesday, April 24: Home Game vs. FAMU at 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 26: Away Game vs. John Paul II at 6 p.