Jefferson Somerset student Jamiya Steen attends Capital Regional Science Fair

Story Courtesy of Brenda Wirick

Congratulations to Jamiya Steen on her participation in the 13th annual Capital Regional Science and Engineering Fair on Friday, Feb. 2.

Jamiya’s experiment, named “Ice Cream, You Scream” involved determining the freezing point of a liquid by adding salt, sugar, and baking soda to ice. Jamiya competed against approximately 250 middle and high school students from Wakulla and Leon Counties. Jamiya’s experiment did not place; however, Jamiya stated: “This was a great experience and I really learned a lot about next year’s experiment and how to have a winning project.”

Following the judging, Jamiya was able to view Tallahassee from the 22nd floor of the capital and watch A Beautiful Planet at the IMAX theatre. The day ended with listening to keynote speaker, Amy McKenna, who gave an inspiring speech on her struggles and accomplishments in college that led her to a PhD in petroleum chemistry.

Jefferson Somerset would like to thank Jamiya and her family for their participation and dedication. Every part of education is important to success and this is Jamiya’s big leap to greatness! The staff at Jefferson Somerset are looking forward to Jamiya’s future accomplishments.