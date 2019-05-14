Jefferson Somerset students go shopping for Mother’s Day gifts

Ashley Hunter

The week leading up to Mother's Day, from Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9, Jefferson Somerset held a Mother's Day pop-up gift shop in the media center.

The gift shop provided students with an opportunity to browse jewelry, desk and home décor, trophies, trinkets and more – while also supporting the school's Parent/Teacher Organization.

The funds collected from this pop-up gift shop would go toward supporting the various events, field trips and teacher-focused appreciation events that the organization hosts.