Jefferson Somerset’s Cory Oliver wins charter leadership award

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

One of Jefferson County’s principals, Cory Oliver, was recently named the winner of the 2019 Florida Charter Schools Champions Award at a recent conference in Orlando, Fla.

The award has been presented to charter school teachers, leaders, governing board members and innovators for eight consecutive years. It is presented to those who are involved in Florida’s charter schools and have given their time and dedication to school leadership and innovation.

Oliver is the principal of Jefferson County K-12: A Somerset School (informally called “Jefferson Somerset”), where he leads a staff of teachers, guardians, mentors and coaches for students between the grades of kindergarten through twelfth grade.

According to the Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools (FCPCS), Oliver won the award in the category of Charter School Leader. Oliver was only one of 23 charter leaders from around the state who had been nominated to receive this award.

The FCPCS, which is the leading charter school membership association in the state, presented Oliver with the award at an evening reception that was held at the annual Florida Charter School Conference, which was held in Orlando.

“The Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools is proud to honor so many of our outstanding charter school teachers, leaders, innovators and governing board members,” said FCPCS President Robert Haag. “They represent the very best individuals who are working as part of the Florida charter school movement.”