Jefferson Tigers recognized during Sunday worship service

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson Football Sunday was held on Aug. 11, at Elizabeth Baptist Church (EBC), for the Tiger players, cheerleaders and coaches.

A homemade lunch, prepared and served by the church family, followed the special program, along with some good christian fellowship.

The community was invited to pray for the athletes and for a great football season. The seats were filled with family and friends.

Youth Pastor Brian Saylor was in charge of the Sunday Morning Worship Service. He is also Families and Missions Director for Elizabeth Baptist Church.

It was announced during the service that there is going to be a grand opening of “The Loft” on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. The Loft is a Worship Gathering Place for students in grades sixth through twelfth, located at 4124 Bassett Dairy Rd., behind the Elizabeth Baptist Church building. Community children and families are invited to this free event. There will be Kona Ice, games, an open gym and a live band. Free transportation will be offered.

Email Pastor Saylor at brian@ebcmonticello.com for more information about this special recognition service.

For more information about EBC services and programs, call the church office at (850) 997-4444 or go to ebcmonticello.com.