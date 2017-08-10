Jeffery Henry, 53, of Crittenden, KY passed unexpectedly on Monday, July 31, 2017.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, at Union Hill AME Church, Wacissa, with burial in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, August 11, with the family receiving friends from 5:30-7 p.m. at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.

A native of Jefferson County, he was a graduate of Jefferson County High and United Technical College. He was an electronics engineer, having worked in Texas, Ohio and Kentucky, where he was regarded as an expert.

Treasuring his love and legacy are his daughter, Jessica Nather Henry; mother, Mrs. Nather Lee Henry; brothers, Israel "Ray" (Brenda) Henry and Lorenzo "Lonnie" Henry; sisters, Caroline Henry, Barbara H. (Eugene) Battles and Norma H. Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

