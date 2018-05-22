Jellystone Park Jam set for September 12-16

Jellystone Park Jam to showcase more than 20 Christian music groups during five-day event - Jellystone Park Jam is just four months away

Story Submitted

Jellystone Park Jam, one of North Florida’s largest multi-day gospel music events, is just four months away and over twenty of Christian music’s finest bands are scheduled to appear throughout the weekend. The event will take place at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Madison, Florida, from Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 12 to Sept. 16. The best part is, admission is free to all Jam events!

Jellystone Park Jam will kick off on Wednesday evening, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., with a Sing-Out featuring local church choirs and talent.

On Thursday evening at 6 p.m., Sunday Drive, The Segos, Stephen Jones Band, Jessica Ratliff, LifeSong, and Ricky Atkinson will perform.

On Friday evening at 6 p.m., LifeSong, the Ferguson Family, the Groves Family, Kevin Lane, the Harper Brothers, and Amber Abbott will take the stage.

On Saturday afternoon on the outdoor stage, the Bunkleys, New Floridians, and Psalm 101 will perform at 2 p.m.

Saturday evening’s concert at 6 p.m. will feature the Gibbs Family, Logan Smith, the McMillans, LifeSong, the Reflectsons, Southern Joy, Hunter May, and New Tradition.

Chapel services will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Robbie Harrington will be the guest speaker on Friday and Saturday. David & Rusty, a gospel/comedy ventriloquist team, will be the special guests for the Sunday service.

All evening concerts are held indoors in a temperature-controlled building and seating is provided. Lawn chairs are welcomed for the outdoor matinee concert on Saturday afternoon.

All Jam events are free! A love offering will be received nightly. For more information, visit www.jellystoneparkjam.com or call

(850) 464-0114.