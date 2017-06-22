Jenna Riley Brant: Barrel Racer and Local Queen

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jenna Riley Brant, 10, earned a qualifying spot in the World Championship Competition this July in Perry, GA., after her recent horse barrel racing wins at local NBHA competitions. To win year-end rewards, she races every weekend from October to June on a point system, in local horse racing series. Series she participates in include the ‘Ride It Like You Stole It’ Barrel Racing series in Lamont at Evil Twin Farm; the Wakulla County Horseman's Association in Wakulla; and the Platinum Barrel Series, which changes venues around the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia areas.

She has run in under 18-seconds.

She coaches under Wendy Yarborough. “My coach offers me good tips,” she says. “Every horse is different. I practice at home and at local farms.” She's learned that if she takes a tumble, she gets right back on.

She says it took a year to train her first horse, Trigger, and within six-months she competed in her first show. She's been riding and training since she was seven-years old and has already earned several big, shinny belt buckles, several trophies, and lots of money. She rides in youth competitions but has competed against adults.

Jenna is a student at Aucilla Christian Academy and the daughter of Michael and Debbie Brant They live at Three Horse Farm in the Lloyd and Wacissa area.

This year she competed in the Jefferson County Watermelon Festival Pageant and took home the title of 2017 Junior Miss Watermelon Queen. The pageant also awarded her Most Photogenic, Prettiest Smile, Best Attire, and Best Stage Presence; but if you ask her today what she wants to be... it's a Barrel Racer. Horses are where her heart is right now.

She is most humble when talking about herself and riding, but she will tell you straight out that she is working hard every day to be better and better. “What I do is very, very hard work,” she says. “I have to take care of five horses.”

She's looking forward to competing and winning the World Championship in 2017.