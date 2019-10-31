Jennie Mae Thompson Jones was born to the late Smith and Estelle Thompson on April 24, 1924 in Lloyd, Fla. She passed away on Oct. 24, 2019.

Jennie Mae Thompson Jones was joined in holy matrimony to the late John Smith Jones, Sr., of Lloyd and to this union, eight children were born.

Jennie Mae Thompson Jones accepted Christ at the early age of 10, and joined Bethel AME Church in Lloyd, where she was an usher and served diligently until the family relocated to Monticello, Fla. She then joined Bethel AME Church in Monticello, Fla. and later became a stewardess. She faithfully served until her health declined.

Ms. Jennie’s love and sweet spirit will be cherished forever by her four daughters: Annette Parker of Monticello, Florida; Jennie L. Randolph (Alonzo) Hampton of Va.; Ursie Thomas (Rev. Semmeal) and Minister Sharon Jones Hudson both of Monticello; four sons: John S. Jones Jr., (Sylvia), Wm. Frank Jones (Deborah), Curtis L. Jones (Candy), Daniel Jones (Janet), Michael Meeks (grandson she raised) all of Monticello. 26 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Hagan Funeral Service (850) 997-1300, located at 175 N. Railroad St., is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Bethel AME Church on York Street. Public viewing will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Hagan Funeral Parlor.

Related